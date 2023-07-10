Dnb Asa (DNBBY) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Dnb Asa (DNBBY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/12/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dnb Asa to post earnings of $0.54 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.84 billion. Last quarter, Dnb Asa beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.54. The stock fell by -0.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DNBBY stock has risen by 0.21%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Customers; Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises; Large Corporates & International Customers; Trading; and Traditional Pension Products. The Personal Customers segment includes the group’s total products and activities to private customers in all channels, both digital and physical. The segment offers products through Norway’s various distribution networks which include branches, telephone banking, digital banking, real estate broking as well as external channels. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises segment is responsible for product sales and advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Norway. The Large Corporates & International Customers segment includes Norwegian and international corporate customers and all customers served by DNB’s subsidiary banks in the Baltics and Poland. The Trading segment includes market making and other trading activities in fixed income, currencies and commodities as well as equities, including risk management of the risk inherent in customer transactions. The Traditional Pension Products segment includes traditional defined-benefit pension products in DNB Livsforsikring. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

