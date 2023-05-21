DKS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc to post earnings of $3.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.8 billion. Last quarter, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.93 on estimates of $2.88. The stock rose by 11.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DKS stock has risen by 6.03%.

Is Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DKS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $163.18, implying upside potential of 28.82% from current levels.

DKS shares have gained about 19.76% in the past six months.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.