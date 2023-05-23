DIZTF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Dignitana AB (DIZTF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dignitana AB to post earnings of -SEK0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK22.9 million. Last quarter, Dignitana AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.20 on estimates of -SEK0.10.

Year-to-date, DIZTF stock has risen by 3.33%.

About Dignitana AB

Dignitana AB is a medical technology company, that develops, produces and markets The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System. It is a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy to improve well-being and quality of life. Its operations are based in Dallas, Texas in the United States.

