Digital Ally (DGLY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Digital Ally (DGLY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Digital Ally to post earnings of -$2.30 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.52 million. Last quarter, Digital Ally beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.80 on estimates of -$2.40. The stock fell by -2.73% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DGLY stock has fallen by -15.13%.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing of digital technology. It produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, security, and commercial fleet industries. The firm’s products include in-car digital video or audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets, a system that provides law enforcement customers with audio or video surveillance from multiple vantage points and automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body; and cloud storage solutions including cloud-based fleet management, and driver monitoring or training applications. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

