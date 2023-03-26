Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Diamedica Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Last quarter, Diamedica Therapeutics beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of -$0.15. The stock fell by -1.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DMAC stock has risen by 7.43%.

About Diamedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.