DHX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

DHI Group Inc (DHX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group Inc to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $37.47 million. Last quarter, DHI Group Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.00. The stock fell by -23.06% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DHX stock has fallen by -33.85%.

About DHI Group Inc

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.