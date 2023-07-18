DHI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton Inc to post earnings of $2.83 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.27 billion. Last quarter, D.R. Horton Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.73 on estimates of $1.93. The stock rose by 5.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DHI stock has risen by 44.35%.

Is D.R. Horton Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DHI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $132.00, implying upside potential of 3.08% from current levels.

DHI shares have gained about 35.86% in the past six months.

About D.R. Horton Inc

Founded in 1978, Texas-based D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company that is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes.

