DGICA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Donegal (DGICA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Donegal to post earnings of $0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $236.57 million. Last quarter, Donegal missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.09 on estimates of $0.25. The stock rose by 0.73% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DGICA stock has risen by 4.84%.

About Donegal

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance and Investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC). The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment offers private vehicle and homeowners insurance. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment provides assurance services on commercial vehicles, multi-peril, and workers’ compensation. The investment in DFSC segment comprises of investments made to DFSC. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.