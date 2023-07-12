Desenio Group AB (879) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Desenio Group AB (879) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Desenio Group AB to post earnings of SEK0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK194.5 million. Last quarter, Desenio Group AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.07 on estimates of SEK0.10.

Year-to-date, 879 stock has fallen by -70.00%.

About Desenio Group AB

Desenio Group AB is a Swedish online based provider of wall arts in Europe. The company offer its customers a range of posters and hanging accessories in the form of frames, picture frames, clamps and poster hanger in more than 35 countries, which includes Denmark, Australia, Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, Norway, and Italy.

