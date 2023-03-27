Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.76 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $841 thousand. Last quarter, Delcath Systems, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.92 on estimates of -$0.98. The stock fell by -7.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DCTH stock has risen by 39.88%.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an oncology company, which focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. It develops and commercializes CHEMOSAT and Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, which is a proprietary product used with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System. The company was founded in August 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

