DECK Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $2.67 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $720.75 million. Last quarter, Deckers Outdoor beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $10.48 on estimates of $9.60. The stock fell by -1.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DECK stock has risen by 17.21%.

Is Deckers Outdoor Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DECK stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $540.00, implying upside potential of 18.37% from current levels.

DECK shares have gained about 20.44% in the past six months.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG Brand segment offers a line of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories. The HOKA Brand segment sells footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva Brand segment focuses on the sport sandal and modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, shoes, and boots. The Sanuk Brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. The Other Brands segment includes the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Douglas B. Otto in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

