Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Decisionpoint Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $17.6 million. Last quarter, Decisionpoint Systems beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.16 on estimates of $0.02. The stock fell by -22.84% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DPSI stock has fallen by -18.55%.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The company sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions; mobile field service management; mobile merchandising, sales and delivery; warehouse solutions; mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

