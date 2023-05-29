DCI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Donaldson (DCI) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.74 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $868.43 million. Last quarter, Donaldson beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.75 on estimates of $0.68. The stock rose by 3.98% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DCI stock has risen by 9.85%.

Is Donaldson Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DCI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $68.00, implying upside potential of 5.52% from current levels.

DCI shares have gained about 9.76% in the past six months.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

