DBI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Designer Brands (DBI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/08/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Designer Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $756.89 million. Last quarter, Designer Brands beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.07 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock rose by 12.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DBI stock has fallen by -33.85%.

Is Designer Brands Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DBI stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $10.00, implying upside potential of 55.52% from current levels.

DBI shares have lost about -41.55% in the past six months.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment comprises stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment includes sales from wholesale, First Cost, and direct-to-consumer e commerce sites. The Other segment refers to the ABG and Ebuys business. The company was founded on January 20, 1969 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

