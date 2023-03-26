Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc to post earnings of $0.70 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $531.84 million. Last quarter, Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.02. The stock fell by -7.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PLAY stock has fallen by -0.37%.

Is Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PLAY stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $55.00, implying upside potential of 55.63% from current levels.

PLAY shares have gained about 14.78% in the past six months.

About Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

