DAVA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Endava (DAVA) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Endava to post earnings of £0.53 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at £201.57 million. Last quarter, Endava missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of £0.57 on estimates of £0.57. The stock fell by -12.73% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DAVA stock has fallen by -29.67%.

Is Endava Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DAVA stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $93.25, implying upside potential of 76.48% from current levels.

DAVA shares have lost about -32.19% in the past six months.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.