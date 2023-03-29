Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Data Storage Corporation to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.4 million. Last quarter, Data Storage Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of -$0.06. The stock fell by -3.30% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DTST stock has risen by 5.92%.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corp. provides disaster recovery solutions, infrastructure as a Service, IT Managed Services and Voice over Internet Protocol type solutions. Its services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso on June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

