DAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines Inc. to post earnings of $2.37 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $14.39 billion. Last quarter, Delta Air Lines Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.25 on estimates of $0.30. The stock fell by -1.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DAL stock has risen by 48.60%.

Is Delta Air Lines Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DAL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $57.86, implying upside potential of 19.40% from current levels.

DAL shares have gained about 26.93% in the past six months.

About Delta Air Lines Inc.

Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. is one of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.