D2L, Inc. (DTOL) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

D2L, Inc. (DTOL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect D2L, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $43.41 million. Last quarter, D2L, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock fell by -10.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DTOL stock has fallen by -1.34%.

Is D2L, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for DTOL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$10.25, implying upside potential of 54.14% from current levels.

DTOL shares have gained about 11.76% in the past six months.

About D2L, Inc.

D2L Inc is a learning innovation company. The company serves K-12, higher education, associations, and the corporate sector. Its product includes D2L Brightspace and D2L Wave.

