CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $18.07 million. Last quarter, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.35 on estimates of -$0.31. The stock rose by 0.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CTMX stock has risen by 5.59%.

Is CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CTMX stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $3.15, implying upside potential of 85.29% from current levels.

CTMX shares have gained about 18.88% in the past six months.

About CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.