CYTH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cyclo Therapeutics Inc to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $380 thousand. Last quarter, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.59 on estimates of -$0.25. The stock fell by -15.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CYTH stock has fallen by -14.79%.

About Cyclo Therapeutics Inc

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.