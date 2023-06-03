CXM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/05/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sprinklr, Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $169 million. Last quarter, Sprinklr, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of $0.02. The stock rose by 17.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CXM stock has risen by 63.32%.

Is Sprinklr, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CXM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.86, implying upside potential of 12.75% from current levels.

CXM shares have gained about 53.61% in the past six months.

About Sprinklr, Inc.

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in providing enterprise software that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels. Its products include Modern Marketing and Advertising, Morden Research, Modern Care, Core Platform, and Developer portal among others.

