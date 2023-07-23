CVRX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Cvrx, Inc. (CVRX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cvrx, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.59 million. Last quarter, Cvrx, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.55 on estimates of -$0.57. The stock rose by 22.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CVRX stock has fallen by -10.14%.

Is Cvrx, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CVRX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $17.33, implying upside potential of 2.97% from current levels.

CVRX shares have gained about 17.12% in the past six months.

About Cvrx, Inc.

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.