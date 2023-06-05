CURV Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Torrid Holdings, Inc. (CURV) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Torrid Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $310.16 million. Last quarter, Torrid Holdings, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of -$0.07. The stock rose by 21.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CURV stock has fallen by -25.67%.

Is Torrid Holdings, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CURV stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $4.88, implying upside potential of 118.83% from current levels.

CURV shares have lost about -48.14% in the past six months.

About Torrid Holdings, Inc.

Torrid Holdings Inc is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman. It is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.