CURO Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Curo Group (CURO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Curo Group to post earnings of -$0.79 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $209.14 million. Last quarter, Curo Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.80 on estimates of -$0.12. The stock fell by -1.07% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CURO stock has fallen by -54.85%.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The United Kingdom segment covers the Wage Day Advance business. It also offers an omni-channel customer acquisition, onboarding, and servicing platform under the Curo Platform brand. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight on February 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

