CURI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Curiositystream Inc (CURI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Curiositystream Inc to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $12.04 million. Last quarter, Curiositystream Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.28 on estimates of -$0.11. The stock fell by -15.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CURI stock has fallen by -13.64%.

Is Curiositystream Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CURI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.75, implying upside potential of 181.79% from current levels.

CURI shares have lost about -21.93% in the past six months.

About Curiositystream Inc

Maryland-based CuriosityStream Inc. is a media producer and video streaming platform that focuses on documentaries and factual content. Founded in 2015, the company has grown to about 20 million active worldwide subscribers. Under ticker CURI, the firm went public in October 2020 and is now traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

