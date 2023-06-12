Culp, Inc (CULP) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Culp, Inc (CULP) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/14/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Culp, Inc to post earnings of -$0.48 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $55.88 million. Last quarter, Culp, Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.73 on estimates of -$0.62. The stock fell by -1.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CULP stock has risen by 6.81%.

About Culp, Inc

Culp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers. The company was founded by Robert G. Culp, Jr. and Robert G. Culp, III in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.