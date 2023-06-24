CUK Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Carnival plc (CUK) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Carnival plc to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.79 billion. Last quarter, Carnival plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.55 on estimates of -$0.60. The stock fell by -3.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CUK stock has risen by 101.13%.

About Carnival plc

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. It offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America, and Europe, Australia and Asia segments. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia and Asia segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK). The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

