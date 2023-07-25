CUBI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $1.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $167.26 million. Last quarter, Customers Bancorp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.55 on estimates of $1.18. The stock rose by 3.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CUBI stock has risen by 47.36%.

Is Customers Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CUBI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $36.60, implying downside potential of -11.42% from current levels.

CUBI shares have gained about 29.77% in the past six months.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment is delivered predominately to commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington D.C., and Illinois through a single point of contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment provides state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

