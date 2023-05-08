CTTAY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Continental AG (CTTAY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Continental AG to post earnings of $0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.03 billion. Last quarter, Continental AG beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.15 on estimates of $0.13. The stock rose by 7.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CTTAY stock has risen by 19.75%.

About Continental AG

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

