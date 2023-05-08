CTTAF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Continental Ag (OTC) (CTTAF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Continental Ag (OTC) to post earnings of EUR1.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR10.05 billion. Last quarter, Continental Ag (OTC) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR1.41 on estimates of EUR1.18. The stock rose by 7.06% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CTTAF stock has risen by 11.35%.

Is Continental Ag (OTC) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CTTAF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $84.53, implying upside potential of 21.70% from current levels.

CTTAF shares have gained about 23.59% in the past six months.

About Continental Ag (OTC)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

