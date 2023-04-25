Cto Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cto Realty Growth, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $23.24 million. Last quarter, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.21 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock fell by -6.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CTO stock has fallen by -6.04%.

Is Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CTO stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.40, implying upside potential of 27.38% from current levels.

CTO shares have lost about -12.27% in the past six months.

About Cto Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. The company operates through the following business segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. The Income Properties segment consists primarily of income producing properties and its business plan is to focus on investing in additional income-producing properties. The Commercial loan Investments segment consists of one loan collateralized by a hotel property in Atlanta, Georgia. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of revenues generated from land transactions and leasing and royalty income from its interests in subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.