CTG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Computer Task Group (CTG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $78.7 million. Last quarter, Computer Task Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.08 on estimates of $0.10. The stock fell by -4.61% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CTG stock has risen by 4.63%.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

