CSWC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Capital Southwest (CSWC) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/22/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $35.94 million. Last quarter, Capital Southwest beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.57. The stock rose by 4.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CSWC stock has risen by 9.87%.

Is Capital Southwest Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CSWC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.33, implying upside potential of 17.52% from current levels.

CSWC shares have gained about 7.52% in the past six months.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States. The company investment portfolio includes companies in the following industries: media, marketing and entertainment; distribution; retail, industrial, consumer, paper and forest products; business, upstream energy, environmental, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and software and information technology services; transportation and logistics; telecommunications; and restaurants. Capital Southwest was founded on April 19, 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.