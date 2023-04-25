tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

CSL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Carlisle Companies (CSL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.21 billion. Last quarter, Carlisle Companies beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.92 on estimates of $3.76. The stock rose by 0.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CSL stock has fallen by -7.32%.

Is Carlisle Companies Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CSL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $314.44, implying upside potential of 44.40% from current levels.

CSL shares have lost about -22.32% in the past six months.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment includes the manufacture of insulation materials, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes; related roofing accessories; and waterproofing products. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment focuses on the design and manufacture of wire, cable, connectors, contacts and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment deals with industrial liquid and powder finishing equipment and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering and curing of a variety of coatings. The Carlisle Brake and Friction segment covers brakes and friction material and clutch and transmission friction material. The company was founded by Charles S. Moomy in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
More News & Analysis on CSL

Carlisle price target lowered to $280 from $320 at Baird
The FlyCarlisle price target lowered to $280 from $320 at Baird
11d ago
CSL
Carlisle price target lowered to $300 from $350 at Credit Suisse
CSL
Carlisle price target lowered to $335 from $355 at BMO Capital
CSL
More CSL Latest News >

