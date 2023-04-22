CS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.3 billion. Last quarter, Credit Suisse Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.50 on estimates of -$0.36. The stock fell by -15.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CS stock has fallen by -71.44%.

Is Credit Suisse Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $2.94, implying upside potential of 229.89% from current levels.

CS shares have lost about -80.54% in the past six months.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a global financial services company with a strong presence in its home market of Switzerland. The company offers various investment products, private banking, wealth management, financial advisory services, securities underwriting, sales and trading, and insurance and pension solutions.

