CRWD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Crowdstrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.51 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $677.39 million. Last quarter, Crowdstrike Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.47 on estimates of $0.43. The stock rose by 3.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CRWD stock has risen by 49.23%.

Is Crowdstrike Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CRWD stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $168.52, implying upside potential of 9.34% from current levels.

CRWD shares have gained about 11.68% in the past six months.

About Crowdstrike Holdings

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection. It offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through an SaaS subscription-based model. The company offers its services in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

