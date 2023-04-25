Crocs (CROX) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Crocs (CROX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $856.81 million. Last quarter, Crocs beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.65 on estimates of $2.26. The stock rose by 4.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CROX stock has risen by 41.49%.

Is Crocs Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CROX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $159.88, implying upside potential of 5.79% from current levels.

CROX shares have gained about 90.05% in the past six months.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

