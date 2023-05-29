CRDO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $31.26 million. Last quarter, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -3.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CRDO stock has risen by 5.54%.

Is Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CRDO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.00, implying upside potential of 2.04% from current levels.

CRDO shares have lost about -1.22% in the past six months.

About Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides innovative, secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that delivers improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market.

