CRDL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. to post earnings of -C$0.15 per share. Last quarter, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.12 on estimates of -C$0.08. The stock rose by 4.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CRDL stock has risen by 2.81%.

About Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical cannabidiol products and targeted therapies for inflammatory diseases. Its products pipelines include heart failure products, glioblastoma multiforme and pharmaceutical cannabidol. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

