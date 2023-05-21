Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Crayon Group Holding ASA to post earnings of NOK0.51 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK1.34 billion. Last quarter, Crayon Group Holding ASA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK1.39 on estimates of NOK1.29.

Year-to-date, CRAYF stock has fallen by -13.60%.

About Crayon Group Holding ASA

Crayon Group Holding ASA is a Norway-based information technology advisory firm. The company’s core business activities are categorized into Software (Software Direct and Software Indirect), Services (SAM and Consulting) and Admin/Eliminations (Admin & Shared Services and Eliminations) segments. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Software segment. It has an operational footprint across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Germany, Middle East, France and the United Kingdom.

