Crane Company (CR) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Crane Company (CR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Crane Company to post earnings of $0.91 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $524.65 million. Last quarter, Crane Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.25 on estimates of $0.85. The stock fell by -1.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CR stock has risen by 27.90%.

About Crane Company

Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, and aerospace components. The firm’s business is organized into four segments: process flow technologies, payment and merchandising technologies, aerospace and electronics, and engineered materials. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 11,000 employees and operates in 32 countries. Crane generated approximately $3.4 billion in revenue and $597 million in adjusted operating income in 2022.

