CPRI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Capri Holdings (CPRI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings to post earnings of $0.94 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.28 billion. Last quarter, Capri Holdings missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.84 on estimates of $2.22. The stock fell by -23.58% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CPRI stock has fallen by -30.81%.

Is Capri Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CPRI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $54.63, implying upside potential of 36.68% from current levels.

CPRI shares have lost about -28.41% in the past six months.

About Capri Holdings

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. The Versace segment sells Versace luxury ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and home furnishings through directly operated Versace boutiques. The Jimmy Choo segment sells Jimmy Choo luxury goods to end clients through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores. The Michael Kors segment sells Michael Kors products through four primary Michael Kors retail store formats: Collection, Lifestyle, outlet stores and e-commerce. The company was founded by Michael David Kors on December 13, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

