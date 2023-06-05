CPB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup Company to post earnings of $0.65 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.24 billion. Last quarter, Campbell Soup Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.80 on estimates of $0.74. The stock rose by 1.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CPB stock has fallen by -8.09%.

Is Campbell Soup Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CPB stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $53.44, implying upside potential of 3.83% from current levels.

CPB shares have lost about -2.13% in the past six months.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Co. operates two segments. Meals & Beverages includes the retail and foodservice businesses in the U.S. and Canada. The segment includes the following products: Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and, Campbell’s tomato juice.

Snacks includes Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, including Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers, as well as Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in the U.S. and Canada. Beginning in fiscal 2020, the segment also includes the retail business in Latin America.

The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ. Campbell was founded in 1869.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.