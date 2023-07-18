CPAC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a. (CPAC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a. to post earnings of $0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $126.31 million. Last quarter, Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.13 on estimates of $0.14. The stock rose by 0.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CPAC stock has risen by 0.38%.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and marketing of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Precast; Sale of Construction Supplies; Quicklime, and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered at Lima, Peru.

