COWN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Cowen Group Inc (COWN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cowen Group Inc to post earnings of $0.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $339.13 million. Last quarter, Cowen Group Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.29 on estimates of $0.50. The stock rose by 0.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, COWN stock has risen by 1.27%.

About Cowen Group Inc

Cowen, Inc. is a financial services company, which provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales, and trading services. It operates through following the segments: Investment Management and Investment Bank. The Investment segment includes advisers to investment funds, managed accounts, registered funds and a significant portion of the company’s proprietary capital. The Investment Bank segment offers industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies including advisory and global capital markets origination and domain knowledge-driven research, sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

