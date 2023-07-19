Consti Group Plc (0RD9) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Consti Group Plc (0RD9) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Consti Group Plc to post earnings of €0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €77.7 million. Last quarter, Consti Group Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.04 on estimates of €0.02.

Year-to-date, 0RD9 stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Consti Group Plc

Consti PLC is a provider of renovation and technical building services in Finland. The company has a comprehensive service offering covering renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Its customers comprise of housing corporations and their property managers, public institutions, real estate investors as well as corporations and industry. The company operates in four business areas namely Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology all of which contain service business which includes service contracting as well as technical repair and maintenance services to contract customers.

