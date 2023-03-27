Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s Inc. to post earnings of -$0.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $331.22 million. Last quarter, Conn’s Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.78 on estimates of -$0.83. The stock rose by 5.45% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CONN stock has fallen by -17.11%.

About Conn’s Inc.

Conn’s, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. It also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. The firm operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories. The Credit segment provides in-house consumer credit programs that offer standardized credit decisions, including down payment, limit amounts, and credit terms. The company was founded by Edward Eastham in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

