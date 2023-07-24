Concentric AB (CCNTF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Concentric AB (CCNTF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Concentric AB to post earnings of SEK3.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK1.12 billion. Last quarter, Concentric AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK3.18 on estimates of SEK3.62. The stock rose by 0.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CCNTF stock has risen by 10.51%.

Is Concentric AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CCNTF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $26.17, implying upside potential of 27.66% from current levels.

CCNTF shares have lost about -8.40% in the past six months.

About Concentric AB

Concentric AB is a Sweden-based company, mainly active in designing, development, and manufacturing of hydraulic and engine applications for Agriculture machinery, Construction equipment, Trucks and Industrial applications. Its products include oil pumps, transmission pumps, coolant pumps, water pumps, compressor pumps, variable flow oil, licos friction clutches, belt drives, gear pumps and motors, electro-hydraulic steering units, hydraulic power packs and fan drives. The company markets its products to construction equipment, agricultural equipment, mining equipment, forklift, aerial lift, truck and transmission industries.

