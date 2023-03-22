Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (CIG) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (CIG) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais to post earnings of $0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.84 billion. Last quarter, Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.09 on estimates of $0.07. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CIG stock has risen by 2.08%.

About Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, gas distribution, telecommunications and the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Transmission, Distribution, and Other Businesses. The Generation segment engages in the generation of electricity through hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants and wind farms. The Transmission segment engages in the electric power transmission business, which consists of transporting electric power from the facilities where it broadcasted to the distribution networks for delivery to final users. The Distribution segment engages in the supply electricity to consumers in the state of Minas Gerais. The Other Businesses segment engages in the telecommunications, national and international energy solutions, and exploitation of natural gas. The company was founded by Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira on May 22, 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

